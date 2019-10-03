DCI Yet To Act Against Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman A Year After He Allegedly Stole Ksh12 Million Madrassa Funds

Residents of Fafi constituency are crying out to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate area MP Abdikarim Osman over the theft of Ksh12 million meant for Madrassas.

The money was contributed in a harambee organised by Garissa MP Aden Duale and attended by Deputy President William Ruto on November 23, 2018.

According to a letter written to the DCI by a lobby group, Garissa Human Rights Watchdog, after the harambee, the money was carried in the legislator’s car, KCP007J.

The money never reached or benefited the madrassas, with the MP playing a cat and mouse game with the Sheikhs in charge of muslim classes, and sometimes insulting and threatening them when they press hard.

It is intimated that Mr Osman, in collusion with one Mr Roble Olow, deposited the funds in the MP’s loan account at Equity on November 24, 2018.

“Top leaders such as Deputy President William Ruto, Majority leader Aden Duale, Governor Ali Korane, Women Rep Anab Suhow and all MPs from Northeastern Counties are available any time to record a statement your esteemed offices. The Branch Manager Equity Bank Garissa is also a key witness in this heist,” reads the letter to DCI, which is stamped as having been received on October 2, 2019.

The watchdog is now calling upon the DCI to speed up investigations against the MP, and make sure the funds reach the beneficiaries.

In May, the MP was declared wanted in the US for tax evasion, and evading a jail term.

According to reports, the lawmaker was sentenced to 18 months in jail over tax evasion, but evaded the sentence.

He had been charged with 32 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns totaling Ksh61 million.

Upon his arrest, Mr Osman entered into a plea bargain with the prosecutors and implicated his accomplice Sheikh who had at that time fled to Canada. This earned him a lesser sentence.

However, he got himself deported to Kenya as an illegal immigrant before serving his jail term. The government of the US wants him now extradited to serve the sentence.

