Ex-Arsenal Playmaker Fabregas Ranks Liverpool’s Mané Among Best In The World

Liverpool forward Sadio Mané may have missed the podium in this year’s FIFA Best awards, but in the eyes of ex-Arsenal playmaker Cesc Fabregas, he’s one of the best players in the world and he “has been so for a while.”

Cesc, 32, who presently turns out for French Ligue 1 outfit Monaco, tweeted the thoughts on Tuesday night as Mané played against Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

“Mané for me is top 3 players in the world and has been for a while. Top top level,” he wrote.

Mané for me is top 3 players in the world and has been for a while. Top top level. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) October 2, 2019

The Spaniard added: “Believe me he’s amazing. I’d love to play behind him.”

Read:

Mané opened the scoring for The Reds as they survived a late scare to win 4-3 against the Austrian side at Anfield.

The goal was Mané’s 15th for Liverpool in the Champions League – joining Steven Gerard and Mohamed Salah as the other players who have achieved the feat for the Premier League giants.

In the 2018/2019 season, despite losing the Champions League crown to Real Madrid, Mané scored 10 goals in 13 matches for Liverpool.

Despite his goalscoring prowess and accolades, Mané alongside Salah missed the podium in this year’s FIFA Best awards. The award went to Lionel Messi of Barcelona, who won it for a record 6th time despite having a low key season.

Read Also: Salah And Mané Are The Best, Eto’o Says (Video)

Reacting on Salah and Mane missing on the list, retired legendary striker Samuel Eto’o also said that the two players are the best in the world.

This was after he was asked on who among Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronald and Virgin Van Dijk deserved the men’s best play award.

“The best one for me is Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, but they’re not here, ” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu