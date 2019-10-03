I Will Be The Child’s Godfather, Erick Omondi Says In Heartfelt Message To Diamond, Tanasha

Kenyan comedian Erick Omondi has congratulated Tanasha Donna and her Tanzanian lover Diamond Platnumz after welcoming their first child.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the funny man stated that he had accepted to be the godfather figure in the child’s life.

“Diamond Platnumz umekua Rafiki na Ndugu yangu wa dhati kwa miaka mingi lakini Sasa umekua familia, Happy Birthday Bro and congratulations on the birth of your Prince wishing you quick recovery bro 😂😂😂😂 kunywa maji mingi, Tanasha Donna Siz I am always sooooo proud of you, congrats love, I believe in you and all your dreams… Nakupendaaa, ” he wrote.

Erick, who has appeared in various events with the Wasafi boss, claimed the couple had beseeched him to take the role.

“I know you guys have been calling me nonstop, texting me, Whatsapping and DMing me requesting me to be the child’s Godfather, Please stop, it’s enough. I’ll be his Godfather 😂😂😂, ” he added.

A godfather is widely known as a man who presents a child at baptism and promises to take responsibility for their religious education.

In July, during Tanasha and Mama Dangote’s birthday Eric Omondi was the event’s hype man.

It’s on the same day that the “Kanyaga” crooner revealed that the radio personality was seven months pregnant after keeping the news hush-hush.

Tanasha’s son, according to the couple, was born yesterday at 1328 hours.

The child’s birth coincided with the Bongo star’s 30th birthday.

The lass told her fans that she spent 17 hours in labour.

“17 Hours Of Labour at 42 weeks, natural birth… But it was worth it. Good is good am now a mom to a healthy beautiful baby boy who shares a birthday with my love. Thank you, Lord, ” she wrote.

The newborn is Diamond’s fourth child. He has two kids with Ugandan socialite-turned entrepreneur Zari Hassan.

He has another kid with video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.

Here is Erick’s post:

