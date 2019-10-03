EACC Launches Investigations Against 8 MPs Alleged To Be Dual Citizens

Ethics and Anti-corruption commission (EACC) has launched investigations into allegations that at least eight Members of Parliament, two senators and one former MP are dual citizens.

Among those targeted include Majority Leader of the National Assembly and Garissa Town Mp Aden Duale suspected to be a Somali citizen, Yusuf Hassan Abdi, MP Kamukunji (UK) and Safia Sheikh Adan, Marsabit (Somali & Ethiopia).

Others are Man Haji Ali, MP Mandera South (Somali), Mohammed Dahir Duale, MP Dadaab (Somali), Mohammed Garane, MP Lagdera (Somali), Charles Ngusya Nguna, MP Mwingi West (Greece) and Jane Kihara, MP Naivasha (US).

Senators mentioned to be holding dual citizenship include Narok Senator Olekina Ledama (US) and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika (US).

Former MP Prof. Phillip Kaloki is also suspected to be holding US citizenship.

“EACC has launched investigations to verify these allegations with a view to taking appropriate action against the Public Officers in accordance with the law. Such action could include initiating mechanisms for removal from office for violation of Chapter Six of the Constitution,” said EACC in a statement.

According to the Leadership and Integrity Act, “a State officer who acquires dual citizenship shall lose his or her position as a State officer.”

“A person who holds dual citizenship shall, upon election or appointment to a State office, not take office before officially renouncing their other citizenship in accordance with the provisions of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act, 2011,” states section 31(2) of the Act.

According to the Constitution Article 260 of the constitution, MPs are listed as state officers. If found to be holding dual citizenship, the MPs could lose their positions.

