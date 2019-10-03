DP Ruto Blasts Nation Over 900-acre Ex-VP Murumbi Land Story

Deputy President William Ruto has blasted the Nation Media for allegedly propagating fake stories bearing headlines with his name to seek audience.

Ruto said that the media was using his name for relevance to make profit and dig themselves out of debts due to bankruptcy.

“The now persisted, obviously sponsored Fake News by hired bankrupt media that finds it difficult to make a sale without the name Ruto. Bure Kabisa! Riswa !” read the tweet.

The now persistent, obviously sponsored FAKE NEWS by hired bankrupt media that finds it difficult to make a sale without the name Ruto. Bure kabisa. Riswa! pic.twitter.com/uEDz4Xqyvj — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 2, 2019

Read: Mediamax Sacks Religion And Political Analyst Godfrey Migwi For Showing Open Support For DP Ruto

In the story, Nation alleges that Ruto acquired the 900 acres of land belonging to former Vice President Joseph Murumbi irregularly.

According to the DP, the media houses have been hired to spread propaganda and tarnish his name in a bid to frustrate his 2022 top seat agenda.

This comes after a series of headlines have frequented with controversy after the other, him being at the core.

Yesterday,the same daily newspaper bore the leading story linking the DP to launching fake projects including the Nzoia Irrigation Project that was commissioned before being completed.

This is following the appearance of the Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu, before National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee regarding the Sh5.3 billion Nzoia water Irrigation project.

Irungu had criticized the commissioning of the project terming it a mere skeleton that did not involve the relevant authorities such as the National Construction Authority (NCA) that took part in the land acquisition.

The DP however reiterated and confirmed that the project was 15 percent successful as he has overseen it since 2008 when he was the Agricultural minister.

The launched lower nzoia flood mitigation & irrigation project is now 15% in progress & is meant to eliminate destructive perennial flooding and increase acreage under irrigation. I have followed this project since 2008 as minister for agriculture. Wacheni njama na siasa mbichi — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 2, 2019

Read Also: DP Ruto Hits Out At Critics Over Ksh5.3 Billion Nzoia ‘Ghost’ Project

In other series of events, the DP has come out with guns blazing and termed the media in general as Githeri media focused on propagating lies.

On September 1, the Standard ran a story alleging that President Uhuru Kenyatta had snubbed DP Ruto at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, something the DP termed as fake news.

“Kenyans can see through standard media’s desperate gutter journalism lies of drama. JUBILEE is built on rock solid philosophy and beliefs that no amount of scheming & propaganda can undermine,” he tweeted.

Kenyans can see through standard media's desperate gutter journalism lies of drama. JUBILEE is built on rock solid philosophy and beliefs that no amount of scheming & propaganda can undermine. pic.twitter.com/1Pk7T4O1lr — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 1, 2019

Days before that, the same newspaper painted a picture of warring parties between President Kenyatta and DP Ruto over the nomination of McDonald Mariga for Kibra constituency by-election.

JUBILEE is under one leader Uhuru Kenyatta. The 'wars' are a figment of the fertile evil imaginations of the now notoriously desperate standard media's warped & venomous logic. pic.twitter.com/qFhDdHex1i — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 27, 2019

For instance, the most recent bill introduced to tame harambees and fundraiser in churches was allegedly speculated to put an end to the endless visits and tours by the DP in a bid to woo voters ahead of 2022.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu