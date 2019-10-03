Gov’t To Introduce Commuter Trains Along Thika Road To Ease Traffic

New commuter trains aimed to ease traffic are set to start operations on Nairobi-Thika especially during peak hours.

Charles Hinga, the PS in charge of Housing and Urban Development has confirmed to have recently procured Commuter trains that would make frequent 30 minutes stop overs at the new constructed substations in Mwiki,Githurai and Ruiru.

“Sh360 million has been injected to construct the Githurai link between Thika road and Githurai Railway Sub-station. This will aid in traffic and transportation with ease,” said Hinga.

The PS at the same time narrated that the new development will create room for business opportunities in that business people will be able to frequent the markets without facing delays.

The project was announced yesterday during the launch of the Sh500 million multi-storied Githurai market aimed to boost business in the region.

“We want the areas of Nairobi, Mwiki and Ruiru to enjoy 24-hour economies and capitalize on the same,”added Hinga.

Githurai market received a boost of Sh300 million from the National Government to add onto the already allocated Sh200 million to construct a huge market.

The Deputy Governor for Kiambu James Nyoro welcomed the development adding that it would be beneficial to the people.

Thika Road has been under development recently, with a section of the highway aimed to be expanded through a footbridge and other intersections to ease traffic.

Traffic has been such a menace in Kenya and especially in the country’s capital with different methods initiated aid and resolve the same.

