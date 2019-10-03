City Pastor Burale Recounts Forgiving Driver Who Almost Killed His Brother

Renowned city pastor Robert Burale in his quest of motivating and giving hope to people recounted the events that led to an almost death of his beloved brother.

According to Burale, his brother was ran over by an ambulance driver who was on speed.

Adding salt to the injury, he narrated that the driver did not stop after running him over, rather he fled the scene and left him on the ground, helpless and in pain.

Burale explained that the accident,he received a couple of calls but he was in a meeting and unable to respond. However, one important one from his cousin caught his attention and he had to pick it.

“I received a call from my cousin Lucas that stood out, I had to pick it. He said my brother had been hit by an ambulance that did not stop, and was rushed to the hospital,” said Burale.

Burale narrated that he rushed to the hospital and found his brother stabilized, although he was to undergo a 5-6 hour surgery.

Following the incident, he received a call from the police informing him that the suspect had turned himself in and was ready to pay for the damages caused.

He then drove to the Kilimani police station in anger with the motive of avenging the brother’s accident.

“I wanted to address the issue as a man to man, wanting to tear the driver into pieces. I asked him why he left my brother bleeding and wounded like a dog on the street after he ran him over,” said Burale.

Burale however confessed to have received direction from the Holy Spirit, urging him to calm down and listen to the driver.

The driver confessed to have committed the accident but was in a rush to take a child he was carrying who was in chronic condition to the hospital, the reason he did not stop.

Burale finally narrates having felt sorry for the driver, prayed with him and even helped to raise the money for his bail.

“I immediately felt sorry for him and prayed with him. I even helped in raising his bail,” read the Instagram post.

Burale however explained that it was not an easy journey although he felt a huge burden lifted off his shoulder after he forgave the remorseful driver.

