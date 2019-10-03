in NEWS

Building Collapses In Kakamega, Several People Feared Trapped In Debris [Video]

Those trapped include construction workers

109 Views

Scene of the incident in Kakamega [Photo/Courtesy ]

Several people are feared trapped after a building under construction collapsed on Thursday in Malaba Sub-county, Kakamega County.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, those trapped include construction workers.

Reports indicate that at least two people have been confirmed dead.

Emergency teams including officials from the E-Plus Ambulances have responded to the scene and are aiding with evacuation.

Here is a video from the scene:

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING NEWS: A building under construction collapses in Butali, Kakamega County. Many feared trapped in the debris, rescue operations ongoing. Flybridge Media

A post shared by Flybridge Media (@flybridgemedia) on

The incident comes days after the Precious Talent Academy tragedy that claimed eight lives.

Read: Gov’t Revokes Precious Talent Academy Licence Following Tragedy That Claimed Eight Lives

During the incident, 64 students were injured. Many of those who were admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have since been discharged and are recuperating at their respective homes.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the classes at Precious school caved in because of poor construction.

More Follows 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

ruto, matiangi

DP Ruto Blasts Nation Over 900-acre Ex-VP Murumbi Land Story

Betty Kyallo Moves On, Pens Hearty Message To New Lover