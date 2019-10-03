Building Collapses In Kakamega, Several People Feared Trapped In Debris [Video]

Several people are feared trapped after a building under construction collapsed on Thursday in Malaba Sub-county, Kakamega County.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, those trapped include construction workers.

Reports indicate that at least two people have been confirmed dead.

Emergency teams including officials from the E-Plus Ambulances have responded to the scene and are aiding with evacuation.

The incident comes days after the Precious Talent Academy tragedy that claimed eight lives.

During the incident, 64 students were injured. Many of those who were admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have since been discharged and are recuperating at their respective homes.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the classes at Precious school caved in because of poor construction.

