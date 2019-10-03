18-year-old British Soldier Admitted After a Drink and Drug Binge In Nanyuki

An 18-year-old squaddie who was in Kenya for a military tour is fighting for his life in the ICU after breaking military rules and going for a cocaine-fuelled night out.

The teenager, Pte Nathan Scott, was in a team of 80 British soldiers who arrived in the country on Saturday and camped at the Nanyuki Army base.

He is said to have left the base with three of his colleagues and they came back late in the night. The lad hwever became ill, and according to The Sun, he was airlifted to hospital and immediately admitted at the ICU.

“Top brass are absolutely fuming about what’s happened — but there’s actually a lot of anger towards them from soldiers. Why was a young group on their first foreign deployment allowed to venture out by themselves — without a senior chaperone?” said an insider as quoted by the paper.

Scott and another private, also 18, are under arrest.His mother and sister flew to Kenya on Wednesday to be by his bedside.

“We are aware of an incident involving soldiers from the British Army Training Unit Kenya. This is currently being investigated,” said the British Army.

