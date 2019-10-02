We Recognise Sossion As KNUT Secretary General – Trade Union Registrar Elizabeth Gichehia

The Trade Union Registrar Elizabeth Gichehia has reaffirmed Wilson Sossion as Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General.

This comes days after Sossion was reinstated by the Labour Relations Court, after a long battle with a section of Knut officials that saw him ousted.

Gichehia called for removal of Hesbon Otieno who was the acting Union chief following a dramatic ouster of Sossion.

Sossion had sought the intervention of the labour court after he was dethroned as the KNUT Secretary General which he termed illegal.

In a planned series of night events, Sossion was kicked out of office and replaced with his deputy Mr Otieno

Justice Maureen Onyango of the Labour Relations Court ruled in Sossion’s favor by certifying the application and ordering for deployment of security to have him access his office.

“This matter is certified as urgent and therefore I order that the Secretary General is given the security he needs to access the office at Mfangano Street,” read Justice Onyango’s order.

In another twist of events, Sossion was threatened with legal action and ordered to surrender Union property withing two days ultimatum.

Led by his Deputy Hesbon Otieno and other Union leaders, Sossion was asked to surrender the official car within 48 hours or face arrest.

Sossion troubles started after he was nominated in parliament through the ODM party. A section of Union officials picked up wars against him, labelling him a politician who wanted to turn the union into a political field.

This move by the Registrar of trade Unions brings reprieve for the vocal unionist and restores order to the union that had already turned chaotic with activities paralyzed.

