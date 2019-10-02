Robots Come Into Play In Likoni Ferry Tragedy As Agencies Give Conflicting Information

The bodies of the Likoni Ferry tragedy victims and their car are yet to be located, it has emerged.

Speaking today at Likoni, Government Spokesperson retired Col. Cyrus Oguna revealed that divers were yet to locate the bodies “due to poor visibility”. Consequently, Oguna said that robots will be used to locate the bodies.

“The divers are not relying on their vision, they are relying on touch and based on that touch they can be able to interpret if what they are touching is a vehicle. The robots direct them where to touch and go,” said Oguna

So far, the divers have searched five locations without success and are yet to comb nine more.

“We have been able to inspect five locations. And we have found other things other than the car.Many people are crossing here and halting operations for the whole day means the economy of Mombasa will be affected. Moreover, we have to put the safety of the divers first,” he said.

This contradicts the Managing Director of Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) Bakari Gowa’s sentiments, who yesterday said that they had located the car at 53 metres deep below the waters and the bodies at 23 metres.

Private divers contracted by the family were temporarily suspended from the operation after contradicting Gowa, but were later reinstated after talks.

“The local divers had been stopped from engaging in the operation but we have talked to the authorities and we have told them that we have faith in these divers because every time there is such an incident it is them who retrieve the bodies,” said the Managing Director of Haki Africa rights group, Hussein Khalid.

