Player Sacked For Stealing Teammate’s Luxury Watch Worth Kshs7.9 Million

Nice sacked young forward Lamine Diaby Fadiga for stealing a luxury watch worth Kshs 7.9 million belonging to his teammate Kasper Dolberg.

The French Ligue 1 confirmed taking the decision after the 18-year-old admitted to the theft which happened in the team’s official changing room.

“OGC Nice and Lamine Diaby Fadiga parted ways on Tuesday,” Nice said in a statement. “Following the theft of Kasper Dolberg’s watch from the professional first team’s changing room, and the subsequent admission of the player, the club decided to cancel its contract with the 18-year-old forward with immediate effect.

“Above and beyond all sporting and financial consideration, Nice cannot and will not accept such behaviour that betrays the confidence that unites all the club’s employees and all the members of the Rouge et Noir [Red and Black] family,” the club said in a statement.

Fadiga is a product of Nice’s youth academy and has played for French underage teams.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu