Monica Finally Accepts Late Ken Okoth Fathered Anne Thumbi’s Son

Monica Okoth, the widow of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth, has finally accepted DNA results that confirmed the lawmaker fathered Anne Thumbi’s son.

The widow, Thumbi and Ken Okoth’s mother Angelina Ajwang’, through their lawyers, have consented to have the case closed. The application was filed in a Nairobi court on Tuesday.

Monica’s lawyer Walker Kontos said all parties have agreed that Okoth is the minor’s biological father.

“The DNA results obtained by the applicant indicate that the alleged father is not excluded as the biological father of the child,” the consent reads in part.

Monica had last month challenged the DNA results that showed a 99.9 per cent match. She stated the results in her possession proved otherwise.

The court ordered her to present the said results within 15 days.

On her part, Okoth’s mother had accepted the results.

Samples were collected from Okoth’s body before it was cremated on August 3.

Thumbi had sued the family for excluding her son in the late lover’s funeral arrangements.

“The mother and wife have deliberately and unfortunately excluded me from the funeral and burial arrangements of Okoth, ” a petition filed by her lawyer Elkana Mogaka read in part.

The court stopped the cremation for a DNA sample to be collected after the family agreed to resolve the matter through a DNA test.

Each party agreed to present their own pathologist for the DNA.

The former lawmaker died in July after a long battle with colorectal cancer.

