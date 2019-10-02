Mombasa Governor Joho Breaks Silence On Likoni Ferry Tragedy

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has finally broken the silence regarding the tragedy at Likoni Ferry where mother and daughter lost their lives.

This comes at a time the Kenya Ferry Service *KFS) has intensified rescue operations with more divers deployed to recover the body of the mother and daughter.

Joho who was accused of touring the world and making merry while a tragedy befell his county has finally come clean and condoled with the families, urging KFS to speed up and institute measures to prevent a recurrence of the same.

“This has been a painful wait with rescue operations intensified to retrieve the bodies of Mirriam and her daughter Amanda. We are asking for patience as there are certain complexities that involve the operation although multi-agency teams have been put into action,” said Joho.

Following the incident the Governor has instructed KFS to increase safety measures by creating barriers to secure cars and the lives of people that board it.

The recovery exercise has resumed today morning, with the presence of Government Spokesperson who said that divers had been fueled from the Kenya Navy, KFS and the Marine and Fisheries Institute to complete the rescue mission.

Joho pledged to deploy his County Government Inspectorate team on the ground to offer logistical support and control the growing wild crowd.

