Masud Juma Withdraws From Harambee Stars Squad For Mozambique Friendly, Slot Filled By Enosh Ochieng’

JS Kabylie forward Masud Juma has withdrawn from the Harambee Stars squad set to face Mozambique in an international friendly match in October.

Masud picked up a knee injury in his last league match and has since been replaced by Ulinzi stars forward Enosh Ochieng, who played a part in Kenya’s CHAN Qualifier against Tanzania, as well as the friendly match against Uganda.

Coach Kimanzi had earlier this week named the squad for the match set be played on October 13, 2019, at MISC Kasarani. The team reports to camp on October 7, 2019, in Nairobi.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Red Arrow, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Faruk Shikalo (Young Africans, Tanzania)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Yusuf Mainge (FK Pohronie, Slovakia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Midfielders

Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

