Big Blow For Inter As Lukaku Is Ruled Out Of Barcelona Tie

Inter Milan will be without their on form forward Romelu Lukaku when they face Barcelona tonight in the Champions League.

The Belgian is nursing a thigh injury, coach Antonio Conte confirmed.

“Romelu didn’t travel with us because he’s got a slight problem with his quadriceps,” Conte said.

He allayed fears over severity of the injury.

“It’s a problem he’s had for about 10 days now and one that he kept on mentioning, but tests have revealed that it’s nothing serious.”

Lukaku, who is Serie A’s joint top scorer with three goals, is equally doubtful ahead of top of the table clash against rivals Juventus on Sunday.

Meanwhile, newly crowned world’s best player Lionel Messi has been passed fit for tonight’s match at Camp Nou.

Messi limped off during Barca’s 2-1 win over Villarreal last week after suffering an adductor injury.

