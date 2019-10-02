in HEALTH, NEWS

Gov’t Recalls Carcinogenic Ranitidine Drugs From Kenyan Shelves

The Ministry of Health, through Pharmacy and Poisons Board has recalled all ranitidine drugs from Kenyan shelves following revelations that they contain impurities.

The impurity known as Genotoxix N-nitrosodimenthylamine (NDMA) is classified as a probable human carcinogen, a substance that could cause cancer.

“In order to safeguard the health of Kenyans, you are hereby instructed to carry out a level 2 recall of all ranitidine products from the Kenyan market,” reads the notice issued by Dr .F M Siyoi, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board Chief Executive Officer.

All pharmaceutical firms will be required to submit details of all the ranitidine products they have been imported into the country in the last three years within 48 hours. The details include the dosage form, batch numbers, quantities imported, batch expiry dates, distribution details.

“The details should be submitted to Pharmacy and Poisons Board within 48 hours,” added the firm.

The drugs are used to treat ulcers and acidity in the stomach and the intestines.

