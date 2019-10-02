Gor Mahia Return To Local Action To Face Nzoia After Champions League Setback

Gor Mahia take on Nzoia Sugar in a rescheduled Kenyan Premier League week 4 match at Mumias Complex, Mumias on Tuesday.

The team is smarting from a disappointing exit from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League over the weekend and will be looking to bounce back.

K’Ogalo were eliminated from the continental championship by USM Alger of Algeria on a 6-1 aggregate score on Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu on their way to Mumias this morning, team Manager Jolawi Obondo, offered that they did their best but it was not their day.

“The boys played their hearts out but unfortunately we did not get the result we wanted to progress.”

A squad of 18 players including Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie, who missed the USM Alger game with an injury, made the trip to Mumias.

“We have come with a full strength squad because we are not underrating this team (Nzoia Sugar),” Obondo added.

Gor have had a perfect start to the new KPL season – winning two of their opening games, while Nzoia have registered mixed results – picking a draw, a loss and a win in their past three outings.

A win for defending champions, Gor, will see them ascend to the top of the log, while a victory for the Millers will propel them to top ten.

The match will kick-off at 3.00pm.

