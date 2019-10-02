Gor Mahia Bounce Back With 2-0 Win Over Nzoia Sugar

Gor Mahia bounced back from weekend’s Champions League disappointment with a 2-0 win over Nzoia Sugar in a rescheduled Kenyan Premier League match played at Mumias Complex, Mumias on Tuesday.

Skipper Kenneth Muguna led from the front – netting all the goals as K’Ogalo recorded their third straight league win.

Muguna netted the the opener in the 11th minute before getting his double in the 28th minute. The three points propel Gor to the summit of the log on nine points.

The defending champions were on Sunday bundles out of the CAF Champions League by USM Alger of Algeria after beating them 6-1 on aggregate.

