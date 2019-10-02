Five Killed In Grisly Nairobi-Kangundo Road Accident

Five people lost their lives on Tuesday night after a grisly road accident along Kang’undo Road, Nairobi.

Several other people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital.

Reports indicate that the accident that involved three vehicles occurred at Kamulu area, which is known to be a black spot.

A Toyota Probox is said to have collided head-on with a bus belonging to the Kenya Bus Services (KBS) which in turn hit a pickup.

It is alleged that the Probox was attempting to overtake at the black spot.

A police report revealed that three occupants in the probox died on the spot and the driver of KBS vehicle also succumbed to injuries

Following the incident, Nairobi County police boss Philip Ndolo urged motorists to be cautious by adhering to road safety guidelines.

The wreckage of the two vehicles was towed to Kamulu police station while bodies of the deceased were removed to the City mortuary.

In June, eight Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers were injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned on the same road.

The driver of the truck is said to have lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road.

