Diamond, Tanasha Finally Let Fans Catch A Glimpse Of Newborn Son [Photos]

Bongo star Diamond Platnumz and his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna have welcomed their first child together.

The couple shared the good news on their Instagram account after days of keeping their fans guessing.

In a photo the love birds shared on Wednesday evening, Diamond is seen holding the newborn on his arms with a smile on his face.

Apparently, the baby was born today contrary to reports that Tanasha gave birth two weeks ago.

The boy now shares a birthday with his dad who turned 30 today.

“Happy birthday to the loves of my lives. ❤️ God is good, ” Tanasha wrote.

On his part, the “Kanyaga” crooner also expressed his joy saying, “Happy Birthday to us.”

Over the past few days, some bloggers have been speculating that Tanasha lost her baby during childbirth, claims she vehemently dismissed.

“A woman can’t have some privacy without the media and blogs making up 100% pure lies and made up stories for clout then when you read the horrible things they write about a child, to make matters worse all lies you even wonder what’s wrong with this world, she wrote.

She added, “When one decides to go silent and focus on their brand and family they immediately insinuate that you’re suffering or start cooking up their lies. Thank God it’s all good energy on my end. I pray for those sad idle souls.”

Over the weekend the Wasafi boss also dismissed reports that the Radio Personality had given birth.

The couple announced in July during Tanasha’s birthday that they were expecting a son.

This will be Diamond’s fourth child as he has two kids with Ugandan socialite-turned entrepreneur Zari Hassan.

He has another kid with video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.

