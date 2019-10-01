Tina Kaggia Breaks Silence After Ex JB Masanduku Asked To Their See Kids

Nathan Kimani, better known as JB Masanduku last week asked his ex wife Tina Kaggia to let him see the children.

He sent a message to the ex Classic FM host and his former co-host via Switch TV.

“Tina, first and foremost I hope you are well and you’re doing fine. I would besiege that we have a sit-down and we talk about how I would probably see the kids.

It will not interfere with someone you or I am seeing but I think it is integral for them to know their father and hear my part of the story,” he said in what can be described as an emotional message.

The comedian has lately been seeking to rekindle the relationship he once had with his children, but their mother keeps on interfering.

In a past interview, JB Masanduku said that he rarely talks to Kaggia but supports the little ones, claims she denied.

Kaggia on her part said the comedian abandoned their children and does not have a clue where they live.

Taking to Instagram since JB sent the message, Kaggia said she does not have time to respond.

“Hehehe. Public opinions don’t move me. The sooner bloggers and F.O.M.O people understand this the sooner they will stop calling me with useless questions. Yes, nimeona screenshots, no, sina time ya kujibu.”

