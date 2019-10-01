Sarah’s Lawyer Philip Murgor Accuses DCI Of Leaking Information In Spite Of Gag Order

Sarah Wairimu’s lawyer Philip Murgor on Friday accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of leaking information about the arrest of President Uhuru’s second cousin in connection with the murder of Tob Cohen.

On September 16, Justice Jessie Lessit gagged the DCI, DPP, victim’s defense from addressing the media regarding the murder case.

“There’s a publication that a second cousin of President Uhuru Kenyatta has been arrested. I called the journalists and he said he was given the information by the DCI,” Murgor said.

He further noted that he will be filing a suit against the DCI for leaking the information. But the state prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki rubbished the claims noting that they will look into the matter.

In another twist of events, Murgor presented in court a picture of Ms Mwaniki and a daughter of Cohen’s close friend, former MP Patrick Muiruri.

He described the meeting between the two as inappropriate and one meant to get him off the case that has attracted the attention of many.

“I conclude by saying that at page 73 of our affidavit, there is a color photograph of Mwaniki (objection from the state)…I was surprised by Catherine Mwaniki as to the position of my standing as a public prosecutor.

It was an unethical and malicious position and driven by extraneous parties in this case After the High Court session on 12th September 2019, I witnessed Catherine Mwaniki reporting to the daughter of Honorable Patrick Muiruri,” he added.

But according to the senior assistant DPP, there was nothing wrong with meeting with friends and family of the deceased.

Last week, the lawyer wrote to the police saying that the former legislator threatened him during the tycoon’s burial.

“He insulted me in the following words ‘f**k you’ and shouted: ‘I will deal with you outside’. As he advanced towards me, he was restrained by Mr Chege Kirundi, and Mr Cliff Ombeta – advocates who luckily were on hand. The incident was witnessed by George Ouma, an advocate,” the letter read in part.

Sarah is yet to take plea despite appearing in court for the fourth time.

