Otile Brown Causes A Stir Online After Wishing Ex Vera Sidika A Happy Birthday

Singer Otile Brown caused a stir online after wishing his ex-girlfriend Vera Sidika a happy 30th birthday.
The “Baby Love” hitmaker posted a picture of the socialite in a provocative red dress captioning it, “Happiest birthday mbaya wangu. More life, more blessings.”
Though late to the party, Otile’s post caught many by surprise including his fans who are rooting for him to get back together with Ethiopian lass, Nabayet.
Away from Nabayet, he and Vera have since put their differences aside and in a past interview, he said that they are in talking terms.
“Vera has a beautiful heart, she is caring. But when it comes to love, there are people who don’t know how to deal with heartbreaks. I have got nothing but love for her. Actually, we are talking, we started talking recently. I was at her beauty parlour and had my legs done,” Otile said.
They publicly ended things after he was accused of being a f****** only out to use the socialite for her fortune.
He on the other hand said the Vera Sidika parlour proprietor had terminated a pregnancy while they were together.
The two have since moved on and while the singer is freshly out of a relationship, Vera is deeply in love with her new beau, a Tanzanian doctor Jimmy Chansa.
