ODM Deletes Tweet Purporting Aisha Jumwa’s Support For Imran In Kibra

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party on Tuesday announced that Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa had thrown her weight behind Imran Okoth in the forthcoming Kibra by-election.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, the party stated that the lawmaker said this during the party’s Parliamentary Group meeting that was attended by ODM leader Raila Odinga at County Hall.

“Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa says ODM is her home and her DNA is ODM. She says she fully supports Bernard Okoth Imran, our candidate for the Kibra Parliamentary seat in the November 7 by-election, ” said ODM.

“It was a brainstorming meeting which was aimed at fostering unity in the party at the legislative level. PL also used the occasion to introduce our Kibra Candidate Imran to Members.”

The party, however, deleted the tweet without giving any explanation.

Philip Etale, ODM Director of Communications, however, retained the post on his social media pages.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa today officially ditched Team Tangatanga and vowed to vigorously campaign for Bernard Okoth Imran for the Kibra Parliamentary Seat. She attended the party Parliamentary Group meeting at County… https://t.co/qLZJsHc8lb — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) October 1, 2019

Ms Jumwa, a key ally of Deputy President William Ruto, has for months been regarded as a rebel by the ODM party.

The party’s delegates voted in March for Ms Jumwa’s expulsion from the party over her support for DP Ruto and his bid for the presidency come 2022.

The decision was, however, quashed in May by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) which ruled that Ms Jumwa remains to be a member of ODM.

The news of Ms Jumwa supporting Imran came as a surprise to many who thought she would support Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga who is said to have been fronted by the DP.

Here are some of the reactions online:

And just hours after the deadline for the old notes Aisha Jumwa is back in ODM.Hizi mchezo za politics ni Tricks tupu. — Kijana Mzuri Mpole (@Ajogoodanger) October 1, 2019

Kenyan politics ni Kama relationship za siku hizi, Leo Uko na mdem mnadhani mnapendana kesho unampata na ball ya nani…😂😂😂

Aisha Jumwa#October1st #HappyNewMonth — Vince InDeed🇰🇪 (@oluochvince1) October 1, 2019

Hours after the Deadline of Old notes Aisha Jumwa is back to O.D.M . She just endorsed Imran for kibra 😂 pic.twitter.com/L8K1h4FiAS — ALBOH_NYAKWARA 🇰🇪 (@nyakwara_albert) October 1, 2019

Aisha Jumwa hana budi bali kurudi nyumbani kwani ng'ombe akivunjika guu hurudi zizini. Nawapa pole Tanga Tanga na mahustler wote akiwemo @WilliamsRuto @KBonimtetezi @kipmurkomen. Hii ndio siasa na utawamu wake. — Osoro Obwoni (@Osobw) October 1, 2019

