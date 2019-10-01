Nairobi County To Dispose Of 97 Unclaimed Bodies In A Week’s Time

Nairobi County Government has issued a seven day ultimatum for collection of 97 dead bodies lying at the Mbagathi District Hospital Mortuary. In reference to a post published on a local daily, the county will seek the authorities to have the dead bodies disposed if not collected within seven days.

The daily published the names of the dead bodies urging the public to collect them within the stipulated time.

“Members of the public are asked to identify and collect the below named bodies within seven days. Failure to have them collected will force the County Government to seek jurisdiction authority and have them disposed,” read the notice.

The Public Health Chief Officer Samuel King’ori blamed the relatives of the deceased for failure to collect the bodies. Ideally, he narrated that accumulation of the dead bodies resulted in high preservation costs which were expensive and hard to maintain.

According to the report, some of the bodies had been in the mortuary from as far as 2017, with no kin showing interest to have them identified and collected.

Among the 97 bodies is Paul Muchai an elderly man who died aged 70 and has been lying in the mortuary since April 3, 2017.

On the other hand, Nakuru County Health Department moved to court to have the 20 unclaimed bodies that have been lying at the mortuary for over three months buried.

The health officers narrated that the unclaimed bodies were consuming space as the General mortuary can only hold 50 bodies while the Nakuru County Mortuary only holding 25.

The members of the public have been urged to take the responsibility and have the bodies identified and collected, before crying foul.

