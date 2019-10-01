Meru Businessman Goes Berserk, Slashes Two To Death, Injures Several Others

Police in Meru are hunting down Joseph Kileru, a 30-year-old businessman who went berserk on Monday and slashed anyone on site.

According to reports, the man killed two people before going into hiding, after he was allegedly threatened by a Somali man whom he had killed his camel.

The wife, Ms Gasheri, said that Mr Kileru threatened to kill at least 50 people, including his wife and three children, after the alleged owner of the camel visited their shop and threatened him. The wife, now expectant, tried intervening but Mr Kileru sent the man away.

“He started behaving funny from Sunday when a man of Somali origin came to the shop. We were both busy but I heard the stranger threaten my husband saying he killed his camel and they are soon coming for him”, said the wife.

The man admitted to his wife that he killed the camel after it blocked his way and broke his car’s windscreen.

“I don’t know what went wrong or what those camel owners have done to him. At about 4pm, he suddenly started shouting at me saying I will kill you and others before I take my own life. I cannot wait for them to kill me alone. And that is the time he picked the car keys and went out. In no time, I heard people screaming in the market and I got out quickly and I was shocked to see him run over people,” she said.

Confirming the incidence, Tigania East OCPD Peter Karanja said the police are trying to trace the man who is armed with a machete.

K24 reports that Kileru intentionally rammed into a stationary car and sped towards the market where he ran over several people, seriously injuring five women, who are currently admitted at Meru Level Five Hospital.

His car hit a post and stalled, then he came out and started attacking everyone on sight. He then picked a motorcycle and sped towards Muriri-Isiolo Road where he is alleged to have attacked several others.

His family has also gone into hiding for safety, after residents camped outside their shop baying for their blood.

