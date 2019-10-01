Little Shuttle, SWVL Suspended By NTSA Over Illegal Operations

Bus hailing app companies Little Shuttle and SWVL were on Monday suspended by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) over what it termed as illegal operations.

In a statement, NTSA director general Francis Meja said Little Shuttle and SWVL were operating without the required PSV licenses. Instead, the companies were operating using Tours Service License (TSL).

“The vehicles under these hailing app companies have acquired Tours Service License (TSL) but are engaging in commuter service within Nairobi therefore contravening the terms of the Tour Service License (TSL),”said Meja.

The two companies’ TSLs were withdrawn by the authority over “transport and safety concerns, since they are not allowed to conduct commuter service under the law.

“The two companies have never contacted the Authority to show any intention to operate as commuter service providers,” continued the statement.

The two firms had earlier issued statement notifying its customers of the cessation of their shuttle hailing services from different routes effective from October 1, 2019, while calling for dialogue.

“I would have appreciated that they (NTSA) open a dialog with technology companies like us on how to work together and change the face of public transportation in our country,” Little Shuttle CEO Kamal Budhabhatti had said in a statement.

