Kenya-Ethiopia Border Feud Intensifies As Seven Killed In Retaliatory Attack

Seven villagers have been killed in Banissa Constituency Mandera County following a retaliation attack from Ethiopian group.

The incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday morning where the attackers were armed with machetes and guns.

Local authorities in the region confirmed that seven bodies had already been found, with more bodies suspected to be in the bushes.

The North Eastern Regional Police Commander Mohamed Birik linked the incident to the one that had previously happened Ethiopia with two people being killed and 100 camels stolen.

Read: Al Shabaab Militants Attack Village In Mandera, One Shot, Officer Goes Missing

“The anger has spilled to Kenya and six people have been killed in the event. We have however deployed more security officers to ensure calmness and justice at the border,” said Birik.

The authorities have confirmed that inter-clan attacks were rampant and considered a ‘normal’ thing in the region, where one group goes after the other in a bid to settle scores.

At the same time the Mandera Governor Ali Roba flew to the scene of the attack and urged residents to maintain calm.

“Development requires peace. I urge all residents and leaders to preach peace as incitement attacks are not good for our region,” said Governor Roba.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu