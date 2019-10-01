Inmate Dies, Eight Others Injured After Embu Prison Vehicle Rolls

A prisoner died on Tuesday morning after Embu prison vehicle that was ferrying inmates to Meru was involved in an accident near Thuci River along the Chuka-Embu Highway.

The accident also left eight prisoners and seven warders, who were escorting the inmates, with serious injuries.

The incident comes two days after four Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers were killed in a grisly road accident on the Meru–Isiolo Highway.

Read: Four KDF Soldiers Killed In Grisly Road Accident

Reports indicate that the driver of the KDF vehicle lost control hitting an oncoming private vehicle head-on at Matunda area on Sunday night.

The four officers died on the spot.

Passengers — a man his wife and their two children — who were in the private car, sustained serious injuries and were admitted at Kiirua Mission Hospital.

More Follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu