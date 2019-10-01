Husband Of Likoni Tragedy Victim Recounts Last Conversation With Wife

John Wambua, husband to the 35 year old woman who drowned in the ocean together with her daughter has spoken out two days after the accident.

According to the husband, they had communicated minutes before the incident took place where the wife confirmed that they had boarded the ferry and were safe.

“My wife called me a few minutes past 6PM and said that they were on board and almost about to cross to the main land,” said distressed Wambua.

At around 6:40PM, he logged in on Twitter and found some breaking news about a vehicle that had plunged into the ocean. He decided to call his wife and reach them to no avail before his worst fears were confirmed by a message from the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) detailing the registration number of his wife’s vehicle.

“I was very shocked when I couldn’t reach my wife. I then received a WhatsApp text from the Kenya Ferry Services bearing the plates of my wife’s car KCB 289C,” added Wambua while in tears.

The two, Mirriam and her daughter had visited their Kwale farm over the weekend and were on their way back before their lives were cut shot.

The family of the deceased have been camping at the port for two days now, trying every available option to have the bodies of their loved ones retrieved.

According to a witness account who was very close tot the victims’ car, it was parked at the far end before it plunged into the ocean.

She added that she could see her and the baby waiving and screaming for help with nobody coming to their aid.

The family is now blaming Kenya Ferry Service authorities for negligence. According to Mirriam’s mother, the time the car was floating on water was enough to have them rescued.

Preliminary Investigations conducted by the Likoni OCPD Benjamin Rotich revealed that the vehicle’s brakes had failed forcing it to reverse into the ocean.

Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata faulted the Kenya Ferry managing director, Bakari Gowa and pointed out negligence on their part.

