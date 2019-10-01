Harambee Starlets Depart For Ghana For Crucial Olympics Qualifier

Harambee Starlets has on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, jetted out to Ghana ahead of the first leg of their Olympics Qualifier set to be played on Friday.

The team, which has been in camp for slightly over a week now, is expected in Ghana at 1.30 pm EAT on Tuesday.

“We will try to contain them as much as possible, try to keep a clean sheet and hopefully get an away goal,” said Starlets coach David Ouma.

“With the preparations we have had, I am confident we will get a positive result. The players are motivated and very ready for the challenge,” he added.

The match has been scheduled for Friday, October 4, 2019, with the second leg lined up on Tuesday next week.

The winner of the tie on aggregate proceeds to the tournament’s fourth qualifying round, where the Starlets could meet either of Zambia or Botswana. The fourth round winner will proceed to the fifth and final qualifying round, whose winner gets a place in the 2020 Summer Olympics, while the loser gets a lifeline in a playoff against the South American Football Confederation’s (CONMEBOL) second-placed team.

Traveling Squad

Goalkeepers

Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Women)

Defenders

Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian Ladies), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Wincate Kaari (Gaspo Women), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Quinter Atieno (Gaspo Women), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons)

Midfielders

Corazone Aquino (Gaspo Women), Sheryl Angach (Gaspo Women), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls School), Topister Nafula (Vihiga Queens), Janet Moraa (Eldoret Falcons), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Elizabeth Katungwa (Kwale Girls)

Forwards

Mwanalima Adams (Thika Queens), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Bertha Omita (Kisumu All Starlets)

