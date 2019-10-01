GSU Officer Accused Of Assaulting M-Pesa Agent After Being Asked To Produce ID

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer has found himself in hot soup after he allegedly slapped an M-Pesa operator following a disagreement over a transaction.

The officer, Derrick Nateminya, attached at Kinisa Station, Mutuati Meru County, wanted to withdraw Sh400 and got angry after he was stopped and asked to produce his Identity Card.

Following the incident, members of the public staged a protest accusing the officer of abusing authority.

“He withdrew Sh400 and when I asked him to produce his Identity card he became violent. He asked me if I knew who he was and added that I should not treat him like I treat every other person,” said Caroline Nkunja, the MPesa agent.

This, according to Nkunja is against the M-Pesa guidelines which require one to produce their identification card for verification purposes.

Being a police officer, he expected the agent to be lenient on her.

The officer is said to have lost his cool slapping her twice before snatching the money from her.

The matter has since been reported at Mutuati Police Station under OB number 8/30/9/2019 as they await for investigations and justice.

The husband to the victim condemned the action of the GSU officer, terming it inhumane and called on the authorities to take action against the officer.

On their part, local residents expressed their concerns regarding the conduct of police officers and the misuse of power.

Speaking to a local media, the officer, however, shifted the blame to the M-Pesa operator.

He accused the agent of framing him adding that the woman refused to give him the money he had withdrawn.

“She refused to give me part of the money I had withdrawn and when I tried to call the area OCS she claimed I had beaten her up,” he told the Standard on phone.

