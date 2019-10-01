Duale Among Eight Mps Suspected To Be Holding Dual Citizenship

A lobby group, Kenyans for Justice and Development (KEJUDE) now wants eight MPs, two senators and one former MP investigated for holding dual citizenship.

In a letter writter to the Ethics and Anti-corruption commission (EACC), the group wants the Majority Leader of the National Assembly and Garissa Town Mp Aden Duale investigated for allegedly holding Somalia citizenship.

Other Mps listed as holding foreign citizenship include Yusuf Hassan Abdi, MP Kamukunji (UK), Safia Sheikh Adan, Marsabit (Somali & Ethiopia), Man Haji Ali, MP Mandera South (Somali), Mohammed Dahir Duale, MP Dadaab (Somali), Mohammed Garane, MP Lagdera (Somali), Charles Ngusya Nguna, MP Mwingi West (Greece) and Jane Kihara, MP Naivasha (US).

Senators mentioned to be holding dual citizenship include Narok Senator Olekina Ledama (US) and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika (US).

Former MP Prof. Phillip Kaloki is also suspected to be holding US citizenship.

This comes a few days after the Departmental Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations in Parliament blocked the appointment of Ms Mwende Mwinzi as the Kenya’s envoy to Seoul, South Korea, after she failed to renounce her US citizenship.

“Having scrutinised the report of the Departmental Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations, the House rescinds its resolution, which approved the nomination of Ms Mwinzi for appointment as an ambassador to Seoul, South Korea,” the committee said in a report.

According to the Leadership and Integrity Act, “a State officer who acquires dual citizenship shall lose his or her position as a State officer.”

“A person who holds dual citizenship shall, upon election or appointment to a State office, not take office before officially renouncing their other citizenship in accordance with the provisions of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act, 2011,” states section 31(2) of the Act.

According to the Constitution Article 260 of the constitution, MPs are listed as state officers. If found to be holding dual citizenship, the MPs could lose their positions.

