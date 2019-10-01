DPP’s Office Yet To Revoke Murgor’s Appointment As Prosecutor – Court Told

The widow of dutch tycoon Tob Cohen Sarah Wairimu is in court for plea taking.

Wairimu is set to appear before Justice Stella Mutuku before whom she was charged with killing the golf magnate who was found dead in a septic tank at their Kitisuru home.

The judge is also set to give a ruling on whether her lawyer Philip Murgor will continue representing her after it was implied that he was still a special public prosecutor with the DPP’s office.

In a letter seen by Kahawa Tungu, the former DPP says, four months after his appointment, he was not assigned any duties neither was he consulted by the office of the DPP, despite rules of engagement barring him from undertaking other legal works.

The former DPP also complained that the office of the DPP led by Noordin Haji had been reluctant to accord him security, as one of the agreements of engagement.

“No facilities whatsoever, have been made available, including the provision of personal security, despite the prejudicial, albeit erroneous, public perception that the newly appointed special public prosecutors are playing in a critical role in the ongoing corruption and economic crime investigations and prosecutions. My individual requirements for security are compounded by my previous role as DPP,” he said.

State prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki on Tuesday told the court that Murgor’s appointment gazetted in January, 2019 is yet to be revoked.

According to Ms Mwaniki, the DPP’s office is in the process of degazetting the lawyer.

