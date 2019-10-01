Confusion As Diamond Claims Tanasha Is Yet To Welcome Baby Boy [Video]

Wasafi boss Diamond Platnumz has revealed that his Kenyan lover Tanasha Donna has not yet given birth.

Speaking to Tanzania’s Bongo 5, the singer, who is taking part in a mountain-climbing event dubbed Twenzetu Kileleni mwa Mt. Kilimanjaro, stated that they are yet to receive their bundle of joy.

He pointed out that he can’t wait to set his eyes on his son adding that he has plans to celebrate the baby’s delivery.

“Wife wangu atakapojifungua nitachukua familia yangu nitaenda nayo kwa moja ya mbuga yoyote kukaa kuchill tu. Naamini kupitia hivyo… utalii watu watatazama sana. Ikiwezekana ata tutafanyia sherehere ya [siku] arobaini ya mtoto huko. Sisi ndio wa kuutangaza huu utalii, ” he said last weekend.

Loosely translated: “When my lover gives birth, I will take her to one of the local tourist sites just to have some good time together as we enjoy the gift of nature. And when my son turns 40 [days] old we will hold a celebration for him in one of the tourist destinations in the country. By so doing I will be promoting the tourism industry in the country, ” said Diamond.

Read: Tanasha Slams Blogs Over Reports That Diamond Has Abandoned Her And ‘Baby Simba’

The comments come at a time most of the couple’s fans are convinced that the lass gave birth about two weeks ago.

The couple’s silence over the matter has in the past few days left Instagram-in-laws speculating.

Some claimed that Tanasha’s baby died during birth.

However, Tanasha dismissed the reports saying that she was disappointed by those spreading the “lies”.

“A woman can’t have some privacy without the media and blogs making up 100% pure lies and made up stories for clout then when you read the horrible things they write about a child, to make matters worse all lies you even wonder what’s wrong with this world, she wrote.

Read Also: Tanasha, Diamond Allegedly Welcomed Son Two Days Ago

She added, “When one decides to go silent and focus on their brand and family they immediately insinuate that you’re suffering or start cooking up their lies. Thank God it’s all good energy on my end. I pray for those sad idle souls.”

Some of the celebrities that have confirmed that Tanasha has given birth include Kenyan businesswoman Huddah Monroe and Tanasha’s soon-to-be father-in-law Abdul Naseeb snr.

The couple announced in July during Tanasha’s birthday that they were expecting a son.

This will be Diamond’s fourth child as he has two kids with Ugandan socialite-turned entrepreneur Zari Hassan.

He has another kid with video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu