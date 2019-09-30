Woman Stabbed 17 Times Forgives Husband, Withdraws Assault Charges

A survivor Nyeri woman who was stabbed 17 times in April by her husband Samuel Ndiragu during a domestic quarrel has withdrawn the assault charges saying she has forgiven him.

Before the incident, the couple was said to have had a rocky marriage, where they fought and argued, but the worse took effect and escalated on the night of 17 stabs.

The victim, Peninah Wangechi on Monday made a request before Principal Magistrate Alice Mwangi at the Karatina law courts, to withdraw the assault charges.

“I have personally made the decision to forgive him and let go the matter. I have not been coerced into this by anyone” said Ms Wangechi.

She told the court that despite the withdrawal of the charges, the two would be living separately and the matter put to rest.

Although there were speculations that the victim had been threatened and forced to withdraw the charges, she refuted the claims adding that it was for the sake of her peace of mind.

In April, while laying at the Karatina Hospital, she had narrated that she was involved in an argument with the estranged husband, who waited for her to sleep before pouncing on her with a knife.

Ms Peninah received stab wounds on her face, back and chest leaving her bed ridden for weeks after loosing a lot of blood.

The attacker presented himself to the police after committing the act, and confessed to the absurd crime.

The principal Magistrate Alice Mwangi granted her request and set the estranged husband free, issuing a stern warning against any such actions of crime.

