in ENTERTAINMENT

Singer Willy Paul Flaunts New Girlfriend (Photos)

159 Views

willy paul
Willy Paul [Courtesy]

Singer Willy Paul is flaunting the new woman in his life. A certain white woman whom he refers to as his “twin”.

“Goodnight from the Pozzes!! Chakula cha roho yangu!!” he captioned the woman’s photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Goodnight from the Pozzes!! Chakula cha roho yangu!!

A post shared by W.I.L.L.Y.P.O.Z.Z.E (@willy.paul.msafi) on

But this was not the first time the Chuchuma hitmaker was parading the damsel on the internet. A few days ago he shared yet another captivating picture of the woman.

“Ndio huyo niskie mtu akisema sijawai tangaza msimamo!! Ndio pacha wangu!!” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ndio huyo niskie mtu akisema sijawai tangaza msimamo!! Ndio pacha wangu!! Fungukeni kea COMMENTS basi..

A post shared by W.I.L.L.Y.P.O.Z.Z.E (@willy.paul.msafi) on

In a past interview, the father of one indicated that he will never walk down the aisle because, he has too many issues and women are complicated.

Read: Harmonize’s Manager Says Singer Did Not Wed Italian Fiancée Sarah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by W.I.L.L.Y.P.O.Z.Z.E (@willy.paul.msafi) on

“I am dating but no wedding because they have a lot of issues, I don’t want the pastor to ask if there is anyone who is against my wedding and a flock of women stands up. I know what women do,” he said.

“Women are difficult to deal with. It is not me but life has taught me; I don’t believe in love,” he added.

He further noted that the main reason for not getting married is that he is trying to protect his family from the unforgiving world.

“Let anyone who hates me insult me but not my family,” he continued.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

ODM Received Ksh6.4 Billion from the Government, Statement Shows
kisumu county

Kisumu County Assembly Facing Eviction Over Sh15 Million Rent Arrears