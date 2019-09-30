Singer Willy Paul Flaunts New Girlfriend (Photos)

Singer Willy Paul is flaunting the new woman in his life. A certain white woman whom he refers to as his “twin”.

“Goodnight from the Pozzes!! Chakula cha roho yangu!!” he captioned the woman’s photo.

View this post on Instagram Goodnight from the Pozzes!! Chakula cha roho yangu!! A post shared by W.I.L.L.Y.P.O.Z.Z.E (@willy.paul.msafi) on Sep 27, 2019 at 11:32am PDT

But this was not the first time the Chuchuma hitmaker was parading the damsel on the internet. A few days ago he shared yet another captivating picture of the woman.

“Ndio huyo niskie mtu akisema sijawai tangaza msimamo!! Ndio pacha wangu!!” he wrote.

In a past interview, the father of one indicated that he will never walk down the aisle because, he has too many issues and women are complicated.

Read:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W.I.L.L.Y.P.O.Z.Z.E (@willy.paul.msafi) on Sep 26, 2019 at 6:21am PDT

“I am dating but no wedding because they have a lot of issues, I don’t want the pastor to ask if there is anyone who is against my wedding and a flock of women stands up. I know what women do,” he said.

“Women are difficult to deal with. It is not me but life has taught me; I don’t believe in love,” he added.

He further noted that the main reason for not getting married is that he is trying to protect his family from the unforgiving world.

“Let anyone who hates me insult me but not my family,” he continued.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu