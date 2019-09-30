Vera Sidika Brings Kitale Town To A Standstill As She Celebrates Birthday In Style – Video

Kenyan socialite-turned entrepreneur Vera Sidika was in Kitale town over the weekend where she had a chance of interacting with hundreds of her fans as she celebrated yet another year on the face of the earth.

In videos that she shared on her Insta Stories, the lass can be seen making a grand entrance into a local club as fans, who gathered outside the premises, cheered on.

Her bouncers had a tough time controlling the crowd as some of the men drooled for her big derriere.

She, however, managed to get into the entertainment joint where she had a good time with her fans with music and dance.

She was treated to an exquisite birthday party with a well-decorated cake and champagne.

On Sunday, she shared food with street kids before flying to Nairobi and later Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Her Tanzanian boyfriend, Jimmy Chansa surprised her at the airport with flowers and cake.

“Just a few minutes to my birthday, he picks me up from the airport with this [cake and flowers ]surprise. My baby, he’s so sweet, ” Vera captioned a video of her being received by Chansa at the airport.

Chansa, a medical doctor by profession then took to his Instagram account on Monday morning to wish the love of his life a happy birthday.

He wrote, “My love, I truly wish that you are blessed with all the happiness, Health,Joy & prosperity in life. After all u will share all that with me!!😊 won’t you? Happy birthday to the twinkle of my eye and the person whom i love from the bottom of my heart. ❤️❤️❤️ @queenveebosset.”

The birthday girl in response said, “Awww 😩 baby daddy so sweet 😍 thanks for the birthday surprise 💕 I love you so much and pray God Keeps us forever 🙏☺️❤️ Nakupenda 😘”

Chansa had his birthday on Thursday, September 5, and Vera made sure that her king had the best day as he embarked on another exciting year of his life.

The Vera Beauty Parlour proprietor, in absentia, surprised Chansa with a pulse-decorated cake and heart-shaped bouquet of flowers.

Vera once dated Kenyan R&B singer, Otile brown, who she shamed for his lack of skill in the bedroom.

Otile moved on with Ethiopian beauty Nabayet.

However, the couple recently broke up after Nabi, as she is popularly known, accused the singer of cheating her.

