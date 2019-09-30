Uhuru Should Find Ways To Recover Sh21 Billion Kimwarer and Arror Dam Funds Or Risk Impeachment – Rutto

Former Bomet governor Isaac Rutto has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta should explain to Kenyans how the Ksh21 billion lost on Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal will be recovered, or face impeachment.

This follows recent development that saw the Kimwarer dam project cancelled, after a technical task force appointed by the president found the multibillion project to be technically and financially not feasible.

Appearing on K24 last night, Rutto however lauded the move to cancel the project, after a fault-line was found where the dam was to be built.

He (President Uhuru) has got to show us the way. He has to explain to us where the money is, it is his government. He has got to show us the way forward. Ordinarily, if this was a parliamentary government, the head of the executive would have been made to account. And if he can’t account he should be shown the door,” said Ruto.

He however seemed to retract, saying that the President had taken action by suspending Treasury CS Henry Rotich, adding that anti-graft agencies had shown enough zeal to fight graft.

Read: President Kenyatta Orders Cancellation Of Kimwarer Dam Project

“But now, he has taken action… he has inducted the minister of treasuries and other functionaries… I think he is taking some action,” he said.

On the other hand, the politician condemned Mau evictions, saying that the settlers were third party land purchasers who should be compensated before eviction.

“We have not reached a solution to the Mau issue because every other time a solution is being pushed from the top. I would like a situation in which there is a clear discussion and engagement between the government and local community. Maasai Mau is not government land, it’s not gazetted as a forest,” he said.

Read: Murkomen Is Planning My Impeachment To Silence Me Over Arror-Kimwarer Scandal – Governor Alex Tolgos

On matters referendum, Rutto said that a parliamentary system that was being proposed by a section of leaders allied to President Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga was the best. He refuted claims that it will be more expensive, saying that it would be similar to the current system in terms of expenses.

He cast doubts on the Punguza Mizigo Initiative by Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot, saying that it was taking away gains made by the 2010 Constitution.

“I don’t like Punguza Mizigo when they start talking about taking away gains made by women,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu