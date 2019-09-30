Senate House Committee Orders For The Arrest Of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua

Senate’s County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) has directed Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to arrest Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua for snubbing summons to appear before Senate.

The governor was today expected to appear before the committee to answer to audit queries concerning expenditure and graft allegations in Machakos.

This is the third time Dr Mutua has failed to appear before the committee, after he failed to appear for questioning over the 2017-18 audit queries raised by the Auditor General’s office.

The governor skipped the meeting and instead sent a letter saying the Senator Boniface Kabaka had mobilised goons to attack him in Kitui.

Today’s meeting was to happen in Machakos, but the governor failed to show up.

Mutua is on the spot over a Ksh35 million all-weather synthetic track that the auditor general said is already worn out less than a year since it was laid. By June 2017, the county had paid Ksh25 million to the contractor.

Dr Mutua has been at loggerheads with senator Kabaka whom he has accused him of conflict of interest. He wants him barred from being present during his grilling.

“In accordance with Senate Standing Order Number 198, we reiterate our contention that Senator Kabaka not to sit during our appearance because of conflict of interest,” the governor said in a letter to the clerk of the Senate dated September 26.

“That the said senator was a member of Machakos County executive [and] his oversight on matters he may have participated [in] as county attorney constitutes an obvious conflict,” Dr Mutua added.

