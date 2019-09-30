Section Of Rift Valley Leaders Want Shebesh To Resign Over Kibra Poll Stand

Rift valley leaders led by Bomet Woman Rep Joyce Korir have gone ham on former Nairobi Woman Rep Rachel Shebesh, calling for her resignation regarding the Mariga remarks.

Last week, Shebesh was captured on video denouncing Mariga’s candidature as the Jubilee flagbearer, adding that he was not President Kenyatta’s ideal candidate.

Together with Senator Christopher Langat and Bomet East MP Beatrice Kones, they accused Shebesh of campaigning against the party agenda and called upon the party to have her kicked out.

“The handshake between Uhuru and Raila does not mean the party has merged. Jubilee is our party with Uhuru as the president and Ruto as his deputy. We should all respect the party,” said Korir.

The leaders made the remarks during a fundraiser at Chemaner in Bomet where a business man’s property was razed by fire.

They ideally labelled Shebesh a confused woman equating her movement to different parties, first as an ODM nominated MP, then decamping to Jubilee and currently going against the party agenda.

Senator Langat said that the political millage that Shebesh had attained over the years was courtesy of Jubilee party, sending a warning to her to play by the party rules or face eviction.

“You are where you are because of us, the Jubilee party. Stop campaigning against the party’s agenda and focus on the party,” said Langat.

