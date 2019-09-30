Transferred Precious Talent School Pupils A No Show At New School

Precious Talent School pupils were a no show at Ngong Forest Primary School, the school to which the government reassigned 480 of them.

Only 8 pupils showed up on Monday morning.

The transfer happened after a classroom at their school collapsed killing 8 and leaving 64 others with soft tissue injuries.

Read:

Education CS George Magoha then formed a task force to look into the safety of the school. Days later, the school’s operating license was then revoked.

“The high enrollment and lack of safe physical facilities with non-compliance of qualified teaching staff, sanitation facilities thus render the registration facility null and void,” Magoha said on Thursday.

Over the weekend, the Ministry of Education supplied desks, text books and transferred six teachers to Ngong Forest Primary School.

Read Also:

Other pupils were transferred to Jamhuri Primary School and Riruta Satellite Primary School.

On Friday, the school proprietor Moses Wainaina was detained for 15 days pending investigations.

Kibera Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani ordered police to thoroughly look into the matter and get reports from the ministry of Education and Urban Planning.

Read Also:

Mr Wainaina blamed the county government for the collapsed wall after weakening its foundation while digging a sewer line.

The ministry has also closed down St Catherine Bombolulu Primary School, Kibera, Pama Academy in Kangemi and Greenfield Academy in Kwale.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu