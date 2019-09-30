Mother, Four Year Old Daughter Of MM Shah Identified As Victims In Likoni Tragedy

Two people who had drowned yesterday after their vehicle plunged into the Indian ocean have been identified as mother aged 35 and daughter aged 4.

The mother and daughter were traveling after attending to family matters and visiting their property in Msambweni.

MM Shah school has confirmed the loss of one of their own through a text message sent to parents, with the family of the victims camping by the ocean awaiting reports from the Kenya Ferry Rescuers.

The husband to the victim learnt about the sinking through news, after which he made attempts to reach them with no avail.

“We communicated last at 6:15PM and I only heard of the tragedy from the news. I tried to reach them but nothing,” said the husband.

According to the Kenya Ferry, they are seeking help from the Navy operators as the the vehicle is believed to have plunged 60m deep in the channel and the available oxygen tanks available can only last divers up to 30m deep.

The husband ideally has opted to seek for private divers services due to the slow process conducted by the rescuers.

At the same time, an emergency crisis meeting has been called by the Kenya Ferry and its directors, to discuss the incident and have the circumstances leading to the tragedy solved.

The rules and regulations manning the ferry indicate some laxity on the authorities end.

For instance, during take off, all passengers in vehicles are supposed to alight and have the vehicles braked.

Ideally, the rescue operations were rather slow since a minute into the plunging nothing was done, apart from a few divers who attempted to move towards the car.

