Moses Kuria Wants Police Bosses In Gatundu Transferred Over Mungiki Resurgence

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has called on the government to transfer all police bosses in Gatundu, whom he accuses of colliding with criminal gangs to cause insecurity.

According to Kuria, the re-emergence of the Mungiki sect and increased criminal activities is as a result of police officers leasing guns to criminals and turning a blind eye to the emergence of gangs that terrorize residents.

Kuria made these remarks during a burial of a 23-year old youth Joseph Kibe who was gunned down by robbers who broke into his home.

“It is sad that killer gangs are camping and portraying their criminal activities just at the doors of the President. The robbers keep torturing people and killing yet the security and chiefs are doing nothing,” said Kuria.

For a period of one month, the residents of Gatundu have reported increased criminal activities, with murders and robbery taking place “in broad daylight without the intervention of police officers”.

Last week, a body was found dumped in a thicket after allegedly being clobbered by robbers.

Majority of mourners who attended Kibe’s burial feared to speak on camera for fear of being the next victims of the criminal sect.

The residents mentioned that the robbers were armed with guns and pistols, and once reported no action was taken.

“They come armed with crude weapons, guns, pangas and machetes. Last week they wanted to kill a daughter in front of his father, who surrendered all the cash he had to have her life spared,” said a villager.

Kuria threatened to have the police bosses evicted if the government does not take action.

