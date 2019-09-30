Kenyatta’s Mediamax Declares Some Positions Redundant As Fortunes Dwindle

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mediamax Limited has written to county labour office notifying them of plans to reorganize its staff structure and abolish some positions in a bid to cut cost.

In a letter by acting CEO Ken Ngaruiya, the media house intends on declaring redundant some of their employees but with a one month’s notice in accordance with the provisions of Section 40 of the Employment Act, No 11 of 2007.

Alternatively, those declared redundant will receive one month’s pay in lieu of notice and a severance pay at the rate of 15 days pay for each year of service.

However, all the affected employees will receive their salaries for all days worked up to the date of termination and all accrued benefits.

Earlier, Kahawa Tungu reported that the DSM Place based media house sent packing senior editors above the age of 60 after a retirement policy came into play.

The media house was reportedly letting go of at least 20 people, 13 of whom came from the print division.

Among those who will no longer work at the media house include People Daily Quality and Training Editor Chris Odwesso and the paper’s chief photographic editor Hudson Wainaina.

Also leaving is pre-press operations coordinator Peter Kibaba. Others, Kahawa Tungu understands, are based at the printing press unit located along Mombasa Road.