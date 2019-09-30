Kisumu County Assembly Facing Eviction Over Sh15 Million Rent Arrears

Kisumu County Assembly is caught up in rent arrears tussle and is facing eviction, with some of its property set to be auctioned to recover the money owed to the landlord.

The arrears have apparently accumulated to Sh15.8 million despite the MCAs not occupying the offices as well as failure to pay other suppliers for goods and services delivered.

The current acting County Speaker Elisha Oraro hinted at an audit to discover and unearth the questionable expenditures under the administration of ousted Onyango Oloo.

The property owners of the building occupied by the offices of the County Assembly had through their lawyers Wasuna and Company Advocates issued an eviction notice dated July 2019, which has not taken effect.

According to papers presented by the Daily Nation, the property was leased on July 9, 2018, with a rent of Sh829,733 monthly.

However, the rent was raised to Sh912,706 from July 2019 with an inclusive service fee and 2 percent interest on arrears monthly until fully settled.

“Our clients have found the urge to evict the County Assembly of Kisumu due to failure to pay the arrears that fall due. We will take legal action should they fail to vacate within 30 days, which elapsed by August 1, 2019,” read the notice.

The acting speaker affirmed to having received the letter from the property owners shifting the blame to Onyango Oloo, and accusing him of plunging the county into debts.

He ideally added that since Oloo took office, he had succeeded in diverting county funds as well as embezzling funds set aside for county development.

“I do not see how we owe people this much yet everything was budgeted for. We are currently studying the agreement with the property owners, they should give us more time to settle things,” said Oraro.

