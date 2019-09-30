We Resolve Things Like Adults, King Kaka’s Wife Talks About Imperfect Marriage

King Kaka’s wife Nana Owiti has revealed that her marriage is not always glossy, it is filled with imperfections just like any other as they disagree and fight.

According to Nana, their relationship is not different from any other despite being celebrities although they pledged to take the high road during disagreements and resolve issues as adults.

Through her Instagram page, she revealed that she had tamed her man since he had never pointed a finger nor raised his voice at her during arguments.

“I’ve had to learn to tame his tongue, this man has never shouted at me, raised a finger nor laid a hand on me” said Nana.

She also refuted the labeling of their relationship as couple goals, terming the title a social media frenzy that bore no meaning.

According to Nana, what works for their family is the fact that they are a unit and they work together to protect it. She added that they compromise, forgive, honor and respect each other and their positions in their relationship.

Nana Owiti and King Kaka have been together as long time lovers with two children, although he made it official last year by going down on one knee. The two have enjoyed a blossoming relationship with less drama, unlike other celebrities whose relationships have been filled with social media drama and breakups.

