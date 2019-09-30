Four KDF Soldiers Killed In Grisly Road Accident

Four Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers died on Sunday night after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a grisly road accident on the Meru–Isiolo Highway.

Reports indicate that the driver of the KDF vehicle lost control hitting an oncoming private vehicle head-on at Matunda area.

The four officers died on the spot.

Passengers — a man his wife and their two children — who were in the private car, sustained serious injuries and were admitted at Kiirua Mission Hospital.

Read: Eight KDF Soldiers Injured After Truck Overturns On Nairobi-Kangundo Road

Bodies of the deceased were moved to Kiirua Mission Hospital mortuary.

The incident comes three months after another KDF soldier was killed in an accident at Riandira on Makutano-Sagana Road in Kirinyaga County.

During the incident, three other officers were seriously injured when their vehicle overturned.

Read Also: KDF Soldiers Raid Diani Police Station, Free Colleague From Cell

In a separate incident in June, eight soldiers were left with injuries after a truck they were travelling in overturned on the Nairobi-Kangundo Highway.

The truck, en route to Kangundo from Nairobi, was carrying 18 soldiers.

The driver of the truck is said to have lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu