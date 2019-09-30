in SPORTS

Olungamania! Japanese Fans Hail The Harambee Stars Striker With Hakuna Matata Chants

Michael Olunga. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Michael Olunga had a slow start when he joined Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol in in August 2018. He hardly played and at the end of the season they were relegated.

For a player who was used to topflight football a drop to the Japanese second tier league was viewed widely as a massive step down in his career.

Previous to the move to Japan, the former Gor Mahia striker had played for LaLiga outfit Girona – becoming the first East African to score a hat-trick in the Spanish league.

Olunga, whose slogan is “God above all” decided to remain in Japan to rediscover his scoring mojo and help Kashiwa regain premier league status, a move that appears to have worked fine for his budding carrier.

The 25-year-old has become a cult hero in the eyes of the club’s fans, thanks to his superb scoring form this season.

In 24 matches, Olunga has netted 16 times. The goals include a hat-trick and a number of braces.

Meanwhile, in the stands the fans have devised a special way to hail their star. After every match in which he scores, Olunga joins them in singing the famous Kiswahili song Hakuna Matata.

